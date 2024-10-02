B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,687,000 after acquiring an additional 123,654 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,502,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,845,000 after acquiring an additional 125,859 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 227.9% during the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 623,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,435,000 after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.81.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $105.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

