B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 116,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $120.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

