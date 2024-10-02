B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. CIBC set a C$3.30 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cibc World Mkts cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$4.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of C$5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of C$673.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.5559748 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -137.50%.

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$45,300.00. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$45,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Stephen Mcdonald sold 56,274 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.46, for a total transaction of C$250,982.04. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

