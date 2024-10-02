Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $220.77

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $220.77 and last traded at $219.89, with a volume of 73489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.25.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMI

Badger Meter Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.60.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 91,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 428.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 592.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.