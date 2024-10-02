BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Announces $0.63 Dividend

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.6333 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BAESY traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $69.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,940. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $72.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

