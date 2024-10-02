Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Raised to $69.00 at Citigroup

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Shares of BALL traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.71. The company had a trading volume of 348,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,104. Ball has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 0.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Ball by 0.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

