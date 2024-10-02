Banco Bradesco S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0024 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBDO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. 9,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,556. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

