Bank of America Downgrades Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) to Neutral

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s current price.

TEM has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

TEM opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $165.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Tempus AI will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the second quarter worth $160,048,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the second quarter worth $142,605,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,133,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth $54,289,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,685,000.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

