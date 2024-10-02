Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Upgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $67.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

BOH stock opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.14. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $160,279.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,223. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,946,000 after acquiring an additional 87,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,533,000 after buying an additional 189,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,167,000 after buying an additional 98,465 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 725,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,477,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,652,000 after acquiring an additional 54,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

