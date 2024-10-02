Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Plans $0.35 Dividend

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Down 4.3 %
Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at C$10.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.81. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of C$8.51 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.
About Bank of Ireland Group
