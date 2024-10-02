Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

NTB stock opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $40.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

