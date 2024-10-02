Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Raymond James

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BANR. StockNews.com cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

BANR stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.08. 131,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,626. Banner has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.66 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 20.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banner will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Banner by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 123,903 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,273 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Banner by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

