Barclays Boosts GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $300.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GEV. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.98.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV traded down $2.92 on Wednesday, reaching $253.61. 1,741,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.81. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.64.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.