Barclays Boosts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $64.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 16.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JCI. Bank of America boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $76.66. The stock had a trading volume of 983,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,058. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.55.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,693 shares of company stock worth $8,258,225 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

