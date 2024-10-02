Barclays Boosts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $575.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $557.08.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LII

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of LII traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $594.60. 130,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,085. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $577.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.54. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $334.53 and a 52-week high of $627.09.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total value of $1,000,689.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $944,458.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total value of $3,138,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,162 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total value of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,458.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock worth $7,563,793. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.