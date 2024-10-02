Barclays Cuts nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $86.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $68.97. The stock had a trading volume of 315,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.40. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,572.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,572.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after buying an additional 78,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,519,000 after buying an additional 547,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.