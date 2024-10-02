Barclays Increases Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $190.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised Dover to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

DOV traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.96. 695,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.45. Dover has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $194.75.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. Dover’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,702,000 after purchasing an additional 60,912 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dover by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,433,000 after acquiring an additional 414,481 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 425,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its stake in Dover by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,436 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

