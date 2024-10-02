Barclays Lowers Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $42.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $438.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.13% from the stock’s current price.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.53. 16,578,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,915,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,996,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 511.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,035,000 after purchasing an additional 110,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,641,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

