Barclays Lowers Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $146.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $165.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.21.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

VLO traded down $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,521. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,945,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 223.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.