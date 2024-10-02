Barclays Upgrades Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) to “Hold”

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smiths Group
Smiths Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smiths Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.