Barclays Upgrades Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) to “Hold”

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

