Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.92

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €46.92 ($52.13) and traded as high as €48.01 ($53.34). Basf shares last traded at €47.56 ($52.84), with a volume of 2,712,562 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -951.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.21.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

