BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BBSEY opened at $6.44 on Monday. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.13 million during the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 78.54% and a net margin of 85.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

