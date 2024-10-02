Benchmark Boosts Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target to $20.00

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of MCS opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.15 million, a P/E ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Marcus has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.74 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marcus will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Marcus by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Marcus by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marcus by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marcus during the fourth quarter worth about $11,669,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Marcus by 221.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

