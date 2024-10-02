Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) dropped 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 16.38 and last traded at 16.93. Approximately 32,559 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 25,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.16.

Better Home & Finance Stock Down 8.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of 11.46 and a 200-day moving average of 4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 32.26 million during the quarter. Better Home & Finance had a negative net margin of 609.77% and a negative return on equity of 225.59%.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

