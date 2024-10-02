Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 81501469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Bezant Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bezant Resources

In other Bezant Resources news, insider Colin Bird purchased 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($601,926.16). 18.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.