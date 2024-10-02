Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of BCYC opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 417.88%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 124,809 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 312,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 190,168 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after buying an additional 121,613 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 161,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

