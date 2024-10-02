BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) versus Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Head-To-Head Comparison

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intuit and BigBear.ai”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $16.29 billion 10.45 $2.96 billion $10.84 56.16 BigBear.ai $147.46 million 2.30 -$60.37 million ($0.90) -1.53

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than BigBear.ai. BigBear.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 18.19% 18.64% 10.87% BigBear.ai -104.53% -295.34% -23.70%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Intuit and BigBear.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Intuit has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigBear.ai has a beta of 3.51, meaning that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Intuit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intuit and BigBear.ai, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 0 4 14 0 2.78 BigBear.ai 0 1 2 0 2.67

Intuit currently has a consensus target price of $735.71, indicating a potential upside of 21.31%. BigBear.ai has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 135.51%. Given BigBear.ai’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than Intuit.

Summary

Intuit beats BigBear.ai on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks services, that includes financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, time tracking, merchant payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses; and Mailchimp services, such as e-commerce, marketing automation, and customer relationship management. This segment also offers QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; and QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and ACH payment services; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses, as well as electronic filing of federal and state income tax returns. The Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Credit Karma segment offers consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of home, auto, and personal loans, as well as credit cards and insurance products. The ProTax segment provides Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services. It serves nation defense and intelligence agencies, border protection, transportation security, manufacturing, distribution and logistics, travel, entertainment, and tourism sectors. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

