Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.25

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.25 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27.60 ($0.37), with a volume of 141622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

Bigblu Broadband Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £16.21 million, a P/E ratio of -920.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bigblu Broadband news, insider Francis (Frank) Vincent Waters acquired 131,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £40,813.98 ($54,593.34). 22.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bigblu Broadband

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in Australia and the Nordics. The company offers satellite and fixed wireless broadband services; and a range of services to customers, including hardware supply, installation, pre- and post-sale support, and billings and collections.

