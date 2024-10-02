Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $188.05

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $188.05 and last traded at $188.69, with a volume of 759071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $190.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.30.

Biogen Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Biogen by 123.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

