Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.46

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.46 and traded as high as C$24.15. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$23.82, with a volume of 142,605 shares changing hands.

BDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.46.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bird Construction Inc. will post 2.6193248 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

