Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Acquires 6,805 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

