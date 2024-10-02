Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 75 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $571.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $493.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $577.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $555.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.