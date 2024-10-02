Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Shares Down 6.2%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 16,656,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 992% from the average daily volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Bitfarms Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

