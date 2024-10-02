Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) dropped 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 107,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 113,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Black Iron Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$12.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc engages in the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

