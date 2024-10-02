BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 121.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $4.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

BlackSky Technology Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:BKSY opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. BlackSky Technology has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $83.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.00.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.24. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackSky Technology will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $169,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,527.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackSky Technology news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 24,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $175,090.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,654.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $169,612.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,527.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,362 shares of company stock worth $446,535 in the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKSY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 800,287 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 13.6% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 174,773 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 134.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 83,462 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

