Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 116.23% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $124,923.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,532.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,636.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $124,923.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,532.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,240 shares of company stock worth $2,960,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter worth $1,702,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth $7,279,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 35.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

