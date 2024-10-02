Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Up 22.2%

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) traded up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 129,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 83,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Blue Star Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

Get Blue Star Gold alerts:

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.