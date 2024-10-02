Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

