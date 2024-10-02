Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

