Bluefin Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up about 0.8% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $418,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 300,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. KGH Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.77.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

