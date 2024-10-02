Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $189,000 in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 115,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Separately, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLSIW opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.23.

TriSalus Life Sciences Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

