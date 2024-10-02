Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $149,152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,520 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 103.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after buying an additional 2,497,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,930.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,174,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,875,000 after buying an additional 2,067,226 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.72.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.8 %

F stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

