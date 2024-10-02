Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 630,005 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630,005 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises about 0.3% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

