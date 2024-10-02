Bodycote plc Plans Dividend of GBX 6.90 (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bodycote Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON BOY opened at GBX 593 ($7.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 644.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 685.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.80. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 545 ($7.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 774 ($10.35). The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,815.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BOY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bodycote in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.70) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($13.11) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.63) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 760 ($10.17) to GBX 750 ($10.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

