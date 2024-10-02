BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,088,264 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 365% from the previous session’s volume of 234,095 shares.The stock last traded at $50.26 and had previously closed at $50.25.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 644.3% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Bank OZK purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.