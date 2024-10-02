Brian Chesky Sells 76,923 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $9,793,836.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,238,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,588,079.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $17,205,057.35.

On Monday, July 8th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $17,532,750.75.

Airbnb stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.18. 2,707,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,135. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,327,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

