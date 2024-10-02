Brian Raven Buys 830,000 Shares of Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Stock

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) insider Brian Raven purchased 830,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £33,200 ($44,408.77).
Tavistock Investments Trading Up 13.5 %
Shares of TAVI traded up GBX 0.42 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3.52 ($0.05). 15,641,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,459. Tavistock Investments Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of £19.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.02.
Tavistock Investments Company Profile
