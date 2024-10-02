Brian Raven Buys 830,000 Shares of Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Stock

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) insider Brian Raven purchased 830,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £33,200 ($44,408.77).

Tavistock Investments Trading Up 13.5 %

Shares of TAVI traded up GBX 0.42 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3.52 ($0.05). 15,641,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,459. Tavistock Investments Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of £19.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.02.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

