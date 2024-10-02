BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.59.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTSG. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTSG

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of BrightSpring Health Services

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.