Brightwater Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. American Trust boosted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $966.53 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.26. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.