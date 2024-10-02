Brightwater Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,596,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BIV stock opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

